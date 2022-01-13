Tom Rathman spent 22 of his 31 NFL seasons as a player and coach with the 49ers, and it's clear he still has an affinity for the organization.

Speaking on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” earlier this week, Rathman gave a vote of confidence regarding San Francisco's chances of beating the Cowboys in the wild-card round.

“I think they’re going to kick the s--- out of them,” Rathman said. "I think they can take advantage of their defense. I know Dan Quinn is a really good coach and a great defensive coach and he’s going to have a game plan. I just think with the design of plays, all the different things, all the twists you have to prepare for when you are playing Kyle Shanahan, it can be a burden to you. You don’t know what to work on.”

The 49ers were among the NFL's best rushing teams this season, averaging 127.4 yards per game on the ground. Dallas, on the contrary, was closer to league-average at stopping the run, allowing 112.8 yards per game.

Rathman played eight years with San Francisco, between 1986–1994. He was a starter on two Super Bowl-winning teams and seven NFC West champions. He finished his career in 1994 with the Los Angeles Raiders before transitioning into coaching.

"I still feel like I’m part of the family. Even though I won’t be there, I’ll still feel part of the family," Rathman said upon his retirement from coaching in 2017.

The 49ers made the playoffs after defeating the Rams in overtime in Week 18. At 10–7, they will travel to Dallas (12–5) for Sunday's game. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

