Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Erin Jackson
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Erin Jackson

Watch: Oilers Star, Reporter Have Heated Exchange During Press Conference

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and a reporter got into an awkward exchange during Tuesday's press conference as Edmonton rides a six-game losing streak. 

The Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson asked Draisaitl what the “No. 1 reason” was for the team's struggles. Draisaitl shook his head before Matheson finished his question, and he then gave a quick response.

“Yeah, we have to get better at everything,” Draisaitl said. 

Matheson was not satisfied with the answer and quickly asked if Draisaitl cared to expand on his thoughts. 

SI Recommends

“No, you can do that. You know everything.” Draisaitl said. Matheson didn't care for the quip and decided to fire back, asking “why are you so pissy?”

You can watch the full exchange below:

The Oilers fell to 18–15–2 on the season with a loss to Ottawa on Saturday. Draisaitl is in his eighth NHL season, and he is leading the league in power-play goals for the second straight year. 

More Hockey Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

troy-aikman-cowboys-49ers
NFL

Aikman Critical of Cowboys’ Play-calling in Loss to 49ers

The Fox analyst wasn't happy with the lack of targets for one Dallas receiver.

nfl-matthew-stafford-rams-great-quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Divisional Round

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks to target in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: SI’s First Projected Men’s Field of 68

Gonzaga is in a familiar spot, but who joins it on the top line? There’s plenty of intrigue as we start looking ahead to March.

Liam McNeely
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Liam McNeeley Got His Skills Honest

McNeeley is hearing from Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa and others.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Betting Odds, Trends, Breakdown & Pick: 49ers-Packers

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's divisional round matchup featuring the red-hot 49ers against the NFC's top-seeded Packers.

deebo-samuel-49ers-playoffs-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys vs. 49ers Posts Massive Ratings on CBS, Nickelodeon

The pair of popular franchises drew a massive audience on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Dereck Lively
Play
College Basketball

Hoophall Classic: Five Things We Learned

Duke will welcome one of the country's youngest, most talented frontcourts next season.

Power 25 Week 9.jfif
Play
College Basketball

Week 9: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Top four remain intact, Link Academy uses big weekend wins to rise to the No. 5 spot.