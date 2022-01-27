Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Here’s How the Bengals Are Preparing for Arrowhead Stadium

No home field advantage? No problem. At least, that seems to be the Bengals’ mentality as they practice to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship. 

The sounds of a normal game day echoed throughout Cincinnati, Ohio, the cheers so loud that a Bengals security guard apologized for the artificial noise. “They’re practicing” was the explanation. 

Earlier this week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow compared the noise in Arrowhead Stadium to college road games in the SEC. 

SI Recommends

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud, there’s hundreds of thousands of people,” the former LSU star said Wednesday. “This one is going to be similar. We expect it to be really loud, we’re talking about it throughout the week. We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication, just like every week on the road.”

Although Arrowhead Stadium has a capacity of more than 76,000 seats (which is smaller than a majority of SEC football stadiums), Guinness World Records listed it as the loudest outdoor sports stadium at 142.2 decibels in 2014. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Tell Mike McCarthy He Will Remain Head Coach

McCarthy will get another season in Dallas despite the latest rumors of his job security.

micah parsons
Extra Mustard

Micah Parsons Excited That DC Dan Quinn Will Return in 2022

The Cowboys’ star rookie linebacker reacted on Twitter to news about the defensive coordinator’s return in 2022.

browns-hire-josh-mcdaniels
NFL

Sources: Mutual Interest Between Josh McDaniels, Raiders

Las Vegas is planning to interview the Patriots offensive coordinator for its vacant head coaching job.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT's Road to the World Cup Continues vs. El Salvador

Follow along as the U.S. men's national team takes the next step in its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by hosting La Selecta in Columbus, Ohio.

UCLA's Tyger Campbell and Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

‘We’re Going to Win Or Die Trying’: UCLA Embraces Its New Challenge

After their magical Final Four run, the Bruins want even more this time with a veteran, battle-tested roster.

Lindsey-Horan-USWNT-Lyon-Loan
Soccer

Thorns Send USWNT Star Horan to Lyon on Loan

Lindsey Horan will return to France, where she spent time with PSG earlier in her career.

nathaniel-hackett-broncos-coach-aaron-rodgers
NFL

Hackett Is a Great Hire Even Without Rodgers

It's a fun idea that an MVP would follow his old coach across the country, but it’s far from the only reason for Broncos fans to be excited.

Demetrious Johnson celebrates after a fight
MMA

Demetrious Johnson Lends His Expertise to Metaverse Project

The UFC flyweight legend is an advisor for the Galactic Fight League.