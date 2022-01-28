Skip to main content
Babe Ruth’s Rare Pitching Clinic Video Originated From ‘Perfect Control’ Film

In today’s sports world, Babe Ruth is most associated with Angels star Shohei Ohtani as the two share the extraordinary gift of being successful on the mound and at the plate.

On Thursday, however, Ruth was a hot topic in the social world. A viral tweet—that has since been deleted—showed an original video of the seven-time World Series champion teaching pitching and batting techniques to a group of children.

The video originated from Perfect Control, a 1932 baseball short film in which a young boy from a small country school dreamed of Ruth allowing him and his friends to play a game of sandlot baseball. Ruth, in the film, shows the group of boys some of his pitching techniques that he used during his days in MLB.

Ruth, who retired as baseball’s all-time home run leader, was a star pitcher with the Red Sox for six seasons before the infamous trade to the Yankees Yankees, for whom he played from 1920 to ’34 before ending his playing career with the Boston Braves.

The two-time All-Star was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 and was one of first five inaugural members to receive the honor. 

