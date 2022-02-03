Joe Burrow Says He Is ‘Still a Buckeye’ Despite Transfer to LSU

Joe Burrow wasn’t always a household name before becoming a national champion, No. 1 pick and now starting quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Burrow was just a four-star commit entering college in 2015, and he was buried on Ohio State’s depth chart for three seasons. A move south changed his career forever.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with LSU in 2019, and he tallied 76 touchdowns across two seasons. Yet despite his success with the Tigers, a piece of Burrow will always belong to his home state and first college.

“I'm definitely still a Buckeye,” Burrow told reporters Thursday. “I graduated from there. I still have relationships to this day that I wouldn't have without being there.”

Burrow was wearing an LSU hoodie during his press conference, so there‘s no need to fret in Baton Rouge. It‘s likely both the homes of Ohio State and LSU will largely be rooting for Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, as they face the Rams. Kickoff on Feb. 13 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

