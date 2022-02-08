Skip to main content
Mike Golic Jr. Announces He Is Leaving ESPN

ESPN radio host, television personality and analyst Mike Golic Jr. is leaving the network, he confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The New York Post first reported his departure.

The news comes after Barrett Sports Media released an ESPN memo stating that Golic Jr. is no longer part of the network’s daily radio lineup. He had been hosting a drive-time show with Chris Canty.

“We would like to inform you that as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Mike Golic, Jr. will no longer be a part of the ESPN Radio Network lineup,” the memo reads. “In the interim, our 3-7P ET timeslot will become ‘ESPN Radio Afternoons’, with host Chris Canty joined by an ensemble of co-hosts. A formal announcement regarding our plans for this timeslot moving forward will be announced soon.”

According to the Post report, Golic Jr. “decided to leave” despite a contract offer from the network.

He joined ESPN Radio in 2015, working closely alongside his father on the long-running Mike & Mike and later Golic and Wingo. Mike Golic Sr. left ESPN in the summer of 2020 after a two-decade run at the network. 

Golic Jr. has also worked as an analyst on a variety of ESPN programs, he's called college football and lacrosse for the network, and has been a major personality for the network's inroads on social media platforms like Snapchat. He was added to the daily ESPN Radio lineup in Aug. 2020, co-hosting a show with WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.

Golic Jr. has deep ties to Dan Le Batard, who continues to build his media company Meadowlark with former ESPN president John Skipper. Golic Sr. currently makes frequent appearances on Meadowlark podcast properties. So far, Golic Jr. has not announced what he has in store for his next media gig.

