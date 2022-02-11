Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cari Champion, Jemele Hill to Host Show on CNN's Streaming Platform

Former ESPN stars Cari Champion and Jemele Hill have a new show together on CNN's streaming platform, the network announced this week. 

The two will host Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. “From the biggest stories in sports, entertainment, politics, and culture, they'll tell you how they see it,” CNN's announcement reads.

“I’m so thrilled to join CNN+. The beauty and authenticity of my friendship with Jemele has always been at the heart of our creative partnership,” Champion said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the CNN family and share our brand of ‘speakeasy’ with the world.”

SI Recommends

The pair have worked together over the years, spending a number of years at ESPN before breaking off to work on podcasts and for other platforms. They also collaborated on the weekly talk show Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports on Vice TV.

Hill serves as a contributing writer at The Atlantic and hosts the podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered on Spotify. Meanwhile, Champion is the host of podcast Naked with Cari Champion for iHeartRadio and was host of Turner Sports’ The Arena. She also worked as the primetime co-anchor of Tokyo Tonight on NBC’s Peacock Channel during the 2021 Summer Olympics.

“I believe the old adage is that if you work with one of your best friends, then you’ll never work a day in your life. While I made that up, there’s a certain magic that happens when Cari and I collaborate together,” Hill said in a statement. “The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength.”

More Sports Illustrated Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin
College Football

Auburn Officially Announces Return of Bryan Harsin

The school looked into issues raised by those around the Tigers program, but has opted to keep Harsin for next season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) controls the ball against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Questions Around Ben Simmons Remain Despite Trade to Nets

The three-time All-Star got his wish to be traded from the 76ers, but the critiques, concerns and curiosity surrounding Simmons will not be going away anytime soon.

Matt Turner is reportedly headed to Arsenal
Soccer

Revs Confirm U.S. GK Turner's Summer Transfer to Arsenal

Matt Turner will leave for London this summer after rising to prominence in MLS.

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, MJ Acosta and Nate Burleson pose for a photo after the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

What Time Is the Halftime Show for Super Bowl LVI?

Don’t miss Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

West Ham's Kurt Zouma
Soccer

Moyes Stands By Playing Zouma Despite Cat Abuse, Fallout

Center back Kurt Zouma remains available for selection for West Ham.

Israel Adesanya downtime
Play
Betting

UFC 271 Bets, Odds: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

Odds and best bets for Saturday's UFC 271, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker.

Michigan's DeVante' Jones celebrates with teammates
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Upset-Heavy Week Puts Plenty on Move

Fewer wins have meant more for the field than Michigan’s stomping of Purdue.

sheep-drawing-sliding-track
Play
Olympics

Respect the Sheep: Behind the Design of Beijing’s Daunting Sliding Track

Athletes say it presents challenges unlike any other in the world of luge, bobsled and skeleton. But the most dangerous sequence of the most dangerous venue at the Olympics has perhaps the least intimidating nickname possible.