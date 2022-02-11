Skip to main content
Karl-Anthony Towns Called Out After Obvious Fake Wordle Post

Spoiler Warning: If you have not done today's Wordle (237), stop scrolling, take your six attempts and return for the answer. 

Nice try, Karl-Anthony Towns, but you cannot pull a fast one over avid Wordle fans. 

In case you are not familiar with the infamous brainteaser, Wordle is a daily word game. Each player gets six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. Green boxes mean you have the correct letter in the right place, yellow means you have the right letter in the wrong place and gray means the letter is not used. According to The New York Times, a software engineer in Brooklyn created the game for his partner. The media giant went on to buy the iconic puzzle. 

Like most of the Twitter world, the Timberwolves center posts the (at maximum) five-by-six grid filled with three different colors of squares, citing how many attempts it took him to guess the word. That is until Friday's Wordle 237. 

Towns claimed it took him three attempts to guess the five letter word, the green squares on the first letter and last two on his first attempt, the same plus a yellow marking on the second letter and finally the full green light. 

However, as Twitter users pointed out, that second guess is impossible given today's answer. 

Friday's Wordle, as many players soon found out, was “ulcer.” Given Towns's grid setup, there is no other valid five-letter word that uses the same combination of letters (u, c, e and r) in that order. 

Better luck next time, Towns. 

