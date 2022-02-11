LeBron James may want to stick to basketball and bench his acting career.

The Golden Raspberry Awards announced its nominations this week, and the Lakers star is up for two Razzies: 'Worst Actor' for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy and ‘Worst Screen Couple’ with “Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on” in the film.

Not to mention, Space Jam: A New Legacy was nominated for ‘Worst Picture’ and ‘Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.’

The winners will be announced on March 26, a day before the Oscars, but until then, here are the films and individuals James and the movie are up against.

Worst Film

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

