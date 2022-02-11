Skip to main content
LeBron James

LeBron James Nominated for a ‘Worst Actor’ Award for His ‘Space Jam’ Movie

LeBron James may want to stick to basketball and bench his acting career. 

The Golden Raspberry Awards announced its nominations this week, and the Lakers star is up for two Razzies: 'Worst Actor' for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy and ‘Worst Screen Couple’ with “Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on” in the film. 

Not to mention, Space Jam: A New Legacy was nominated for ‘Worst Picture’ and ‘Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.’

The winners will be announced on March 26, a day before the Oscars, but until then, here are the films and individuals James and the movie are up against. 

Worst Film 

  • Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
  • Infinite
  • Karen
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • The Woman in the Window

SI Recommends

Worst Actor

  • Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
  • Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
  • Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

Worst Screen Couple

  • Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical
  • LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
  • Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
  • Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, head over to All Lakers.

