Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Amazon Alexa could read your mind?

Well, in Amazon’s new Super Bowl commercial, they answer that question for you: It probably wouldn’t be a great idea.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star, imagine what it would be like if the virtual assistant could read their minds in this hilarious new ad.

The couple shows how in some moments, like when you want to watch “the big game,” Alexa reading your mind could be helpful—the Amazon device could turn on the television automatically for you.

However, the commercial also shows how it could get awkward to purchase mouth wash in moments like when Johansson's breath stinks in the morning.

The ad, which Amazon posted on on Feb. 7, has already been watched over 23 million times on YouTube alone. Clips of the commercial have been shown on TV broadcasts in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, too.

The “Mind Reader” commercial won't be Amazon's only Super Bowl ad. Amazon (including Prime) will have two ad spots, according to Adage.

