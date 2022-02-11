Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Headline Amazon’s Super Bowl LVI Ad

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Headline Amazon’s Super Bowl LVI Ad

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Amazon Alexa could read your mind?

Well, in Amazon’s new Super Bowl commercial, they answer that question for you: It probably wouldn’t be a great idea.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star, imagine what it would be like if the virtual assistant could read their minds in this hilarious new ad.

The couple shows how in some moments, like when you want to watch “the big game,” Alexa reading your mind could be helpful—the Amazon device could turn on the television automatically for you.

SI Recommends

However, the commercial also shows how it could get awkward to purchase mouth wash in moments like when Johansson's breath stinks in the morning.

The ad, which Amazon posted on on Feb. 7, has already been watched over 23 million times on YouTube alone. Clips of the commercial have been shown on TV broadcasts in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, too.

The “Mind Reader” commercial won't be Amazon's only Super Bowl ad. Amazon (including Prime) will have two ad spots, according to Adage.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mikaela-Shiffrin
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Optimistic After Super-G Run at Olympics

Shiffrin did not complete two of the skiing races this week, but finished ninth in the Super-G

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. the Cardinals.
Play
Betting

Three Plus-Money Bets To Make on Super Bowl LVI

Have faith in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., but not in the opening kickoff reaching the end zone.

Fantasy Baseball, Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers
Play
Fantasy

Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff Headline Brewers Next-Level Starting Rotation

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Milwaukee Brewers hitters and pitchers.

NCAA logo with a basketball
College Basketball

CSUN beats Cal Poly in Double OT CBB Thriller

Cal Poly forced overtime thanks to a buzzer beater, and CSUN did the same to force 2OT.

dCOVsmokingburrow_H
Play
NFL

The Legend Behind Joe Burrow’s Cigar Celebrations

Cool and Joe Burrow have become synonymous this NFL postseason. But the cigar legend that has followed the Cincinnati QB started long before that infamous title night in 2019.

Jhené Aiko sings at a concert.
Play
NFL

Jhené Aiko to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles native will perform the song ahead of the kickoff of Rams vs. Bengals.

Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Games.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores on a 70-yaard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Fantasy

Super Bowl LVI DFS: Picks, Plays and Values

Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford should anchor your Super Bowl LVI DFS lineup.