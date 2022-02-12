Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse in Ohio Removing His Name, Rebranding After Sale

Urban Meyer’s stretch of misfortune continues.

Meyer’s steakhouse, Urban Chophouse, is rebranding after being sold to a private investment group, per Taijuan Moorman of The Columbus Dispatch.

The steakhouse will now be named Chophouse 614 moving forward.

CJ Amadi, Director of concierge for One Hospitality company, told The Dispatch they want to “continue to make sure Chophouse remains the premiere dining and entertainment spot in Greater Columbus.”

Urban Chophouse, which originally opened last May, was Meyer and Columbus restaurateur Chris Corso’s second project together after partnering to open Urban Pint House in Dublin, Ohio.

The last year has been nothing short tumultuous for Meyer. In his first year as Jaguars head coach, he went 2–11 before the team fired him prior to season’s end. Meyer’s Jaguars tenure saw multiple controversies, including when he skipped the team flight on the way home from the team’s loss to the Bengals and was seen in an Ohio-area bar.

The Jaguars’ disappointing season under Meyer led the team to a second-straight first overall pick in the NFL draft.

After dismissing Meyer, Jacksonville went 1–3 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and hired former Eagles coach Doug Pederson as Meyer’s replacement earlier this month.

