Eli Apple Reportedly Wants to Cover Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl LVI

Eli Apple is ready to face his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI.

Apple and Beckham were teammates on the Giants for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. During that time, Apple said he learned the wide receiver‘s tendencies as a player.

So, when Apple's Bengals and Beckham's Rams reached the Super Bowl, Apple reportedly told his defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo that he wants to guard Beckham on Sunday.

CBS Sports‘ We Need To Talk discussed the Apple-Beckham reports, reporting that the cornerback told Anarumo that he was ready to lock in on Beckham.

Along with this discussion, a video from a 2016 practice resurfaced showing then-rookie Apple struggling to cover Beckham. Of course, a lot has changed since then.

If Apple can successfully limit Beckham during the Super Bowl, he could help Cincinnati win the title.

Beckham is coming off of his best performance so far this season at the NFC championship game. He totaled 113 yards in the game, the only one in which he had over 100 yards this season.

