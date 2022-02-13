Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Sports Illustrated The Party Kicks off From Los Angeles
Sports Illustrated The Party Kicks off From Los Angeles

Eli Apple Reportedly Wants to Cover Odell Beckham Jr. at Super Bowl LVI

Eli Apple is ready to face his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI.

Apple and Beckham were teammates on the Giants for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. During that time, Apple said he learned the wide receiver‘s tendencies as a player.

So, when Apple's Bengals and Beckham's Rams reached the Super Bowl, Apple reportedly told his defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo that he wants to guard Beckham on Sunday.

CBS Sports‘ We Need To Talk discussed the Apple-Beckham reports, reporting that the cornerback told Anarumo that he was ready to lock in on Beckham.

SI Recommends

Along with this discussion, a video from a 2016 practice resurfaced showing then-rookie Apple struggling to cover Beckham. Of course, a lot has changed since then.

If Apple can successfully limit Beckham during the Super Bowl, he could help Cincinnati win the title.

Beckham is coming off of his best performance so far this season at the NFC championship game. He totaled 113 yards in the game, the only one in which he had over 100 yards this season.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyler Murray
NFL

Report: Kyler Murray Asked Out of Wild-Card Loss to Rams

Colt McCoy reportedly tried to get Murray to finish the wild-card playoff game, but the QB declined.

Football with NFL logo
Extra Mustard

There's Another Petition to Move the Super Bowl From Sunday to Saturday

Should the game be played on Saturday or Sunday?

NASCAR logo
Racing

Wendell Scott Jr., Son of NASCAR Legend, Died This Week

He was a key figure of his father's family-based racing crew, which broke barriers for a Black driver to compete full-time in the top series.

Jerry Jones
Extra Mustard

Jerry Jones Calls Eagles Fans ‘Frauds’ and ‘Good People’

The Cowboys’ owner had some good things and some bad things to say about the fans of his team’s NFC East rival.

tom-brady-gisele
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady’s Response to Gisele’s Instagram Post Goes Viral

It’s safe to say that Brady wishes he was playing on Super Bowl Sunday.

Eric Bieniemy coaching the Chiefs.
NFL

Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Has Uncertain Future With Club

His contract with the team is set to expire.

Steph-Curry
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Chooses Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl

The Warriors star is planning on attending Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Erin Jackson of Team USA wins gold in women’s 500m speed skating.
Play
Olympics

Erin Jackson Wins Historic Gold Medal in Speedskating

The 29-year-old sometimes refers to her job as “skating in circles.” On Sunday night in Beijing, she was crowned best in the world at just that.