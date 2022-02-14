Coinbase may have had the most creative commercial of Sunday's Super Bowl. And as a result, its app crashed.

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a minute-long commercial that featured a square QR code that bounced on the screen that replicated the bouncing DVD logo that was once on everyone's home TV during the early 2000s.

The simple but creative commercial had people across the country taking out their phones and scanning the code. When Super Bowl viewers scanned the code, it brought them to Coinbase’s promotional website. It offered a limited time promotion of $15 worth of free Bitcoin to new sign ups, along with a $3 million giveaway that customers could enter.

The app went down, presumably as a result of the massive influx of traffic. And yes, the QR code that bounced around screens across the country eventually perfectly lined up with the corner of the screen.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Rams news, head over to All Rams.