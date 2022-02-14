Bengals Ja’Marr Chase Sums Up Team’s Loss in One Word on Twitter

After coming up short to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Ja’Marr Chase had only one word to describe his emotions.

Chase had a solid performance on the day, catching four passes for 89 yards, including a key 46-yard catch that led to a field goal. It just wasn’t enough to come out on top.

The 2021 offensive rookie of the year certainly turned heads all season, reuniting with his college quarterback Joe Burrow. The two displayed immediate chemistry that will only improve, and should be a dangerous duo for years to come.

However, today was just not their day.

