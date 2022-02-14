Look: NBC Unveils New Scorebug During Super Bowl LVI

With all eyes on the Super Bowl, NBC Sports decided to take advantage of the extra attention.

The network unveiled their new NFL scorebug for the first time during the game between the Bengals and Rams.

This is the second time in three years that a network premiered their scorebug for the Super Bowl, as Fox did the same thing two years ago for Chiefs vs. 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

Everyone is watching the Super Bowl, and NBC knew exactly how to take advantage and debut the new graphic.

