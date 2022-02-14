Serena Williams Steals Show in Michelob Ultra Commercial

Michelob Ultra’s first-half commercial is one of the early favorites for best Super Bowl commercial of the day.

The ad, which takes place in a bowling alley, is star-studded and features Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike and Alex Morgan bowling. Brooks Koepka and Steve Buscemi are also present at the alley as a customer and a worker.

Then, before it’s all over, Serena Williams arrives to steal the show.

One of the best ways to create a notable commercial is to fill it with stars, and Michelob Ultra packed its ad with stars of all kinds. Through showcasing equal representation of athletes, it reflects the company's recent $100 million commitment to gender equality.

Michelob Ultra, the official beer sponsor of the WNBA, announced in August it would feature gender balance of athletes on both its endorsement rosters and in advertisements over the next five years.

“It’s all about accessibility and representation,” Ogwumike, the Sparks star and current WNBPA President, said Boardroom. “The Super Bowl—especially in our country—is a huge week for sports and ultimately for impressionable young athletes and aspirers. To see myself in a Super Bowl ad means that there’s other aspiring young athletes who see themselves in me.”

