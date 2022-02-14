Skip to main content
LeBron James Praises Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show as ‘Greatest Ever’

Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige hoped to rock the stage in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and based on some superstars' reactions, they passed the vibe check. 

Lakers star LeBron James was in attendance, among many other athletes and celebrities, and he quickly took to Twitter to express his thoughts

“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!”

He went on to supportively quote-tweet one account, who said, “This halftime show is Black History!!!” 

Dre and Snoop kicked off the show with “The Next Episode,” which segued into Tupac’s “California Love.” Then came the surprise cameo from 50 Cent, who performed part of “In Da Club” and re-enacted the original music video for the song in which he enters the frame hanging upside down. Anderson .Paak also played drums for a few songs.

Mary J. Blige, Kendrick and Eminem followed up to close out a halftime show for the ages.

