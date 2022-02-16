Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Boomer Esiason + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast
Boomer Esiason + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Charles Barkley Explains Why He Plans on Retiring in Two Years: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Charles Barkley has said a few times over the past year or so that he plans to retire when he turns 60. The 58-year-old co-host of TNT’s Inside the NBA reiterated his plan on Tuesday and expounded on why he wants to hang it up.

“I'll be 61 when I finish out my contract,” Barkley said on a TNT conference call to promote All-Star Weekend. “I don't want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don't want to be sitting next to old fat-ass Shaq and drop dead.”

While that’s a very valid reason to want to retire, I don’t believe for a second that Barkley will walk away from Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith when his contract runs out. When you are part of the greatest sports studio show of all time, you just don’t bolt when you have a lot left in the tank.

Everything about Inside the NBA is perfect. The members of the cast genuinely love each other. Fans love the show. The players love the show. And Barkley can pretty much say whatever he wants, a true rarity in this day and age.

Even for a guy like Barkley, it would be hard to walk away from all of that.

The show also isn’t a heavy lift for Barkley. Inside the NBA airs once a week during the regular season. The playoffs are a grind, but I’m sure TNT would be willing to work on some scheduling things with Barkley if it meant keeping him in the fold. 

Barkley joined Inside the NBA in 2000; he has done the show for a long time. However, I would be stunned if the run doesn’t continue for many more years.

2. Turner announced Tuesday that Kevin Harlan will call the NBA All-Star game alongside Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on TNT.

SI Recommends

In addition, TBS will air an alternate feed featuring Johnson, Barkley, O'Neal, Smith and Draymond Green.

3. Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made his first regular appearance Wednesday with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. It went just how I imagined. Tons of yelling about nonsense, which led to entertaining and hysterical television.

4. Tuesday morning, new Sixer James Harden gave Joel Embiid lessons on the step-back jumper at practice. 

Tuesday night Embiid attempted the move, but it did not go well, and it ended with TNT's Ian Eagle hilariously saying, "That is not allowed."

5. Every Super Bowl story line gets beaten into the ground, but the fact that Eric Weddle played such a big role for the Rams after coming of the street is pretty wild.

6. Recent SI Media Podcast guests include Boomer Esiason, Bryan Curtis, Roman Reigns, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz. Check out episodes now and subscribe to the podcast. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Super impressive Christopher impression.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (left) of Team Great Britain stands next to former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal (right) after the running of the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Mercedes Appears to Confirm Lewis Hamilton is Returning for Year 16

The star driver's intentions for this upcoming season were reportedly up in the air until now.

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Washington. Embiid is putting his stamp on the 76ers season and has positioned himself into a true MVP candidate.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for NBA MVP Futures Betting: Former MVPs Challenging Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to the NBA MVP, but former MVPs offer potential value for bettors.

nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Are the Colts Really Done With Carson Wentz?

How hard would it be to offload the quarterback, and who would replace him? Plus, why Kirk Cousins will likely remain on the Vikings and more.

Arch Manning throwing a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Now Considering Two More SEC Schools

Both programs have gone through a regime change.

Shohei Ohtani pitching against Houston.
Play
Fantasy

Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole Are Atop Fantasy Pitcher Rankings

An early diagnosis of pitcher average draft position to prepare for your fantasy baseball draft.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Mike McDaniel's Fantasy Impact on Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins Offense

Miami's new coach should help Tua Tagovailoa and company, but don't expect a fantasy juggernaut overnight.

Eric Weddle at Super Bowl LVI.
NFL

Agent Tweets Pic of The Injury Eric Weddle Played Through

Weddle came out of retirement to join the Rams for the postseason.

Close-up of Aaron Rodgers looking on.
Play
NFL

MVP Voter, Who Wouldn’t Vote For Rodgers, Reveals His Vote

Hub Arkush was the only one to back the Rams receiver.