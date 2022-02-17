Skip to main content
1. “The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, ladies and gentlemen. They’re horrible.”

And with those words, Stephen A. Smith went off during ESPN’s postgame coverage of the Knicks 111–106 loss to the Nets on Wednesday night.

New York blew a 28-point lead in the game and a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn played the game without Kevin Durant, who is injured, Kyrie Irving, because of New York City mandate rules and Ben Simmons, who isn’t ready to return to action after coming over from Philadelphia.

Keep in mind, the Knicks blew an 11-point second-half lead and lost at home to the Thunder, who currently sit at 18–40, in their previous game Monday.

This was just too much for Stephen A., who is now a beaten and broken man because of his basketball team.

Among the greatest hits from Smith’s two-minute rant after the Knicks choked against the Nets:

“They are trash. Horrible.”

“The New York Knicks are trash. Spike Lee shouldn't even show up for the rest of the season. Tracy Morgan, don't go. Don't go. You're horrible. I'm so done with this team. You just stink.”

“I’m done. I wish Knicks fans boycott this team. I’m just sick of it.”

“I don’t want to go to the Garden. I don’t even want to drive by the Garden. I’m sick of this team. I’m done. Just done.”

Sit back, watch and enjoy the meltdown.

Smith’s mood didn’t get any better after the show, either.

2. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand joining me for a discussion on a variety of topics. Items covered during the podcast include NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI, the futures of Al Michaels and Troy Aikman, Rams coach Sean McVay possibly getting into broadcasting, whether Tom Brady will try to get into broadcasting, Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith on First Take, ESPN's deal with the ManningCast and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. Aaron Donald, still feeling the effects of some adult beverages, appeared on James Corden's show last night and tried to jump-rope, throw footballs and conga.

4. A miked-up Joe Burrow introducing himself to various Rams defensive players during the Super Bowl was pretty great.

NFL Films released this 41-minute miked-up edition of Super Bowl LVI. There was another great Burrow moment at the two-minute mark.

"I got a zit right in the middle of my lip," he told teammates. "Day of the Super Bowl. Unbelievable. I'm 25 years old. I'm tired of this."

5. The lack of interest in the Rams from people in L.A. has been well documented, but the parade comparisons taking place on Twitter yesterday were still funny.

6. J.J. Watt is mocking his infamous moment from Hard Knocks several years ago.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: HBO will air a Larry David documentary on March 1, and the trailer dropped yesterday.

