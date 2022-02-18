1. If you enjoy Twitter fights, we have a doozy for you.

The best Twitter fights are usually the ones that involve ESPN-on-ESPN crime, but this one features an FS1 person and a Fox Sports radio personality so it isn’t as sexy, but it’s spicy nonetheless.

It all started, ironically enough, on ESPN. During Thursday’s First Take, NFL talking head Sam Acho rattled off a top-five QB list that didn’t have Patrick Mahomes on it.

While this is very silly, obviously, what’s way worse are people who take random sports lists seriously. Enter Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb, who seemed quite offended by a completely meaningless sports list.

First off, calling for someone’s job over a bad opinion is absurd. If anything, Sam Acho should be given a raise. The point of hot-take shows is to say something ridiculous and get attention. Mission accomplished.

However, Gottlieb’s hot take on Sam Acho’s hot take didn’t sit well with Emmanuel Acho, Sam’s brother, who appears on FS1 daily.

Solid retort. Nasty and cutting.

Gottlieb then offered this hilarious reply.

“Indefensible take?” It’s a dumb quarterback list on a hot-take show. Relax. The world will survive someone having a bad opinion on NFL quarterbacks..

This response just got Emmanuel Acho even more heated, though, and he went full scorched-earth.

Well, good grief. Tell us how you really feel, Emmanuel. That Cowherd line was downright vicious and pretty outstanding.

Gottlieb was clearly done and threw in the towel.

Acho wanted more, though, and he went for one final blow, which was also hysterical.

Take a bullet? This is an embarrassing Twitter fight over a useless quarterback list. Take a bullet!! LOL! Get a grip.

All this because of a list. Wild.

2. Only on Inside the NBA will one co-host get a crowd to sing about how another co-host sucks.

3. I'm not a golf guy, so I'm not gonna sit here and get into the golf angle of this story, but this story is becoming a big thing outside of the golf world thanks to this horrific quote from Phil Mickelson.

4. I'm not sure anyone loves to do anything as much as the NFL loves to collect money for ridiculous fines. T.J. Watt told Pardon My Take this week that the NFL fined him $10,000 because he had said that he checked his phone at halftime of the Steelers' Week 18 game to see if he was credited for a sack in the first half.

5. I will never understand why it took so long for New York to legalize sports gambling.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand joining me for a discussion on a variety of topics. Items covered during the podcast include NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI, the futures of Al Michaels and Troy Aikman, Rams coach Sean McVay possibly getting into broadcasting, whether Tom Brady will try to get into broadcasting, Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith on First Take, ESPN's deal with the ManningCast and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is National Drink Wine Day. So please remember to never plop next to a wine drinker.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.