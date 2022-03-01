Report: ESPN Eyeing Derek Jeter for TV Broadcast Role

News of Derek Jeter’s decision to leave his role as Marlins CEO caught many by surprise on Monday, though the focus quickly shifted to speculation on what will be Hall-of-Famer’s next career move. One possible avenue on the table? TV broadcasting.

ESPN is reportedly interested in bringing Jeter into the fold for its baseball coverage, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. It’s not yet clear whether Jeter has any interest in working in TV, or what exact role the network could have in mind for him. McCarthy also cited Fox, Turner Sports and the YES Network as other interested parties competing for Jeter’s services should he opt to go the broadcasting route.

ESPN could potentially feature Jeter in a ManningCast-type role for its Sunday Night Baseball package. The network is already planning a similar kind of alternative telecast next season featuring Jeter’s former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, and current Yankees broadcaster, Michael Kay.

Jeter already forayed into sports media following his playing career with the founding of The Players' Tribune.

Jeter has spent the last four seasons as Miami’s CEO, overseeing a 218–327 record during that span. The team made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, advancing to the National League Division Series.

