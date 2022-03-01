Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Bryce Harper, Cole Anthony and Logan Paul on Today’s SI Feed
Bryce Harper, Cole Anthony and Logan Paul on Today’s SI Feed

Report: ESPN Eyeing Derek Jeter for TV Broadcast Role

News of Derek Jeter’s decision to leave his role as Marlins CEO caught many by surprise on Monday, though the focus quickly shifted to speculation on what will be Hall-of-Famer’s next career move. One possible avenue on the table? TV broadcasting.

ESPN is reportedly interested in bringing Jeter into the fold for its baseball coverage, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. It’s not yet clear whether Jeter has any interest in working in TV, or what exact role the network could have in mind for him. McCarthy also cited Fox, Turner Sports and the YES Network as other interested parties competing for Jeter’s services should he opt to go the broadcasting route.

ESPN could potentially feature Jeter in a ManningCast-type role for its Sunday Night Baseball package. The network is already planning a similar kind of alternative telecast next season featuring Jeter’s former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, and current Yankees broadcaster, Michael Kay.

Jeter already forayed into sports media following his playing career with the founding of The Players' Tribune.

SI Recommends

Jeter has spent the last four seasons as Miami’s CEO, overseeing a 218–327 record during that span. The team made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, advancing to the National League Division Series.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Week 15
Play
College Basketball

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Bishop Gorman falls in heartbreaking fashion, ending their bid for a 10th straight state title.

By Jason Jordan
DanaWhite
MMA

Exclusive: Dana White Expects Fireworks in Covington-Masvidal UFC 272 Bout

The UFC president previews Saturday's main event between friends turned enemies in an interview with The Underground.

By John Morgan, The Underground
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates with forward AJ Griffin (21) after scoring against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Futures: Duke, Baylor Gaining on Gonzaga

Gonzaga is still the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook after a wild weekend full of upsets, while Gonzaga and Duke are moving up the board.

By Frankie Taddeo
Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.
Play
NFL

Dak Prescott Had Surgery on His Left Shoulder

Prescott isn’t expected to miss any offseason workouts.

By Joseph Salvador
Trainer Bob Baffert holds Medina Spirit the morning after winning his seventh Kentucky Derby with the horse.
Horse Racing

Bob Baffert Announces Lawsuit Against Churchill Downs

The lawsuit says CDI and its leaders violated the trainer’s right to due process when Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

By Daniela Perez
wnba logo
WNBA

WNBA Players React to Liberty Airplane Scandal

Players were not pleased at hearing that the league punished the Liberty for chartering an airplane during the 2021 season.

By Nick Selbe
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Arizona-USC, Purdue-Wisconsin

Analysis and bets for Tuesday's top-25 battles between No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 USC and No. 8 Purdue and No. 10 Wisconsin.

By Kyle Wood
Mavericks guard Isaiah Thomas warms up before the start of a game against the Kings.
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Deal with Hornets

The 33-year-old guard is fresh off a three-game explosion in the G-League.

By Zach Koons