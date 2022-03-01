Skip to main content
Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo Makes a Profile on LinkedIn With No End to Lockout in Sight

As negotiations continue with no end to the MLB lockout in sight, players are left wondering what will they do with the season likely not starting on time. Some will likely just enjoy this time with family, while others may travel overseas to compete.

Then there’s Joey Gallo. The Yankees outfielder is taking the loss of work in stride and like any other person who’s out of the job, he decided to join LinkedIn. 

“I’m new here @LinkedIn,” Gallo said in a tweet. 

Gallo, a two-time All Star, likely never needed to use a career networking website. After all, it’s not hard to find work when you’ve got 38 home runs on the season. Still, he gave it a shot. 

The two-time Golden Glove Award winner put all his experience down on the website, made a profile and even had some fun with the section where he listed his skills. Typically, this would be where someone would put what softwares they’re comfortable using or if they know multiple languages.

Gallo put “striking out,” “hitting into the shift,” and “getting dressed weird.” He batted .199 this season, but hopefully it doesn’t hold him back from getting a solid job opportunity. 

