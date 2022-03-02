Skip to main content
NFL Updates: Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Saquon Barkley
Player(s)
Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum Blasts Aaron Rodgers for Being ‘Selfish’

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is among those growing impatient with Aaron Rodgers. He’s particularly frustrated with how the quarterback’s lack of a decision on his future is now affecting the Packers and other players.

In an appearance on Get Up Wednesday, Tannenbaum unloaded on Rodgers for keeping Green Bay in the dark about his plans for next year. He called the reigning MVP ”selfish” because he’s holding up general manager Brian Gutekunst from making other roster decisions.

“Aaron Rodgers is being selfish. Let’s make no mistake about it, he is being very selfish. Because he’s known for a while what he’s going to do.” Tannenbaum said. “Specifically, if he’s talking about being a great teammate. ... When we talk about guys like Preston Smith, Billy Turner, Randall Cobb, these guys all have non-guaranteed money next year. If they are going to be released, they’d much rather be released on March 2 than on March 17 or 18 because right now, there is more money available as teams head into free agency than there would be a week or two into free agency.

”[Rodgers] knows what he’s going to do. He’s probably known for several months. He should let Green Bay know because they’re at an inflection point. If he’s there, a lot of those players are going to come back. If not, [the Packers] are probably going to reset and those players are going to be let go... Those are consequential dollars to those players and Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur need to know which direction they’re going in.”

Gutekunst recognized last week that the team needs to figure out the situation with the team’s veteran quarterback before tweaking the rest of the roster. However, he and the rest of the Packers offense is still awaiting a decision from Rodgers.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst explained on Feb. 23. “That’s kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important, you know, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit, I think so. That’s the first one to go.”

Rodgers has also said that he doesn’t want to drag out he process, but admitted that there are various factors to consider in his decision. He’s reportedly been in communication with the Packers since the end of the season on Jan. 22.

At this point, all that’s left to Rodgers is to make his intentions known to leadership in Green Bay. Once he does that, the Packers top brass can proceed accordingly.

