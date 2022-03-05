Skip to main content
Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Which Car He’ll ‘Definitely’ Buy With First Paycheck

Star Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is projected to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft. He is the No. 1 prospect on SI’s Kevin Hanson’s big board and the No. 2 pick in Hanson’s first mock draft.

So what will Hutchinson do with his first NFL paycheck? He’s gonna get a new car.

“Definitely a Ford Bronco.”

Being a top five pick would give Hutchinson a strong salary on his first NFL contract. According to Spotrac, the No. 1 pick in the draft is projected to make over $41 million in total on his first contract, while the fifth pick would make just over $34 million.

Over the years, NFL players have often bought cars with their first paychecks, whether it was for them or someone in their family.

In 2018, ESPN asked all the first rounders what they’d buy with their first check, and Raiders OT Kolton Miller also said he’d buy a Ford truck.

And in case there weren’t enough connections between the Lions and Hutchinson, here is another one. Hutchinson played college in the state of Michigan, the Lions have the No. 2 pick in the draft and need defensive line help, and now Hutchinson wants a Ford Bronco while the Lions play at Ford Field.

Just something to think about.

