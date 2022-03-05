Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Ticket Prices Soar For Coach K's Final Home Game
Ticket Prices Soar For Coach K's Final Home Game

Letter from Coach K to Michael Jordan Goes Viral Ahead of Duke-UNC

Mike Krzyzewski was hired at Duke ahead of the 1980–81 season. Coincidentally, a top high school player named Michael Jordan was being recruited that same year.

And, as the story goes, North Carolina native Jordan chose Duke’s rival UNC and began his college career in 1981 there.

Various letters from Coach K have gone viral ahead of his final home game in Cameron Indoor on Saturday, and now a letter the longtime Blue Devils coach sent Jordan in 1980 is going viral.

This isn’t the first time this letter has shown up on the internet. However, what makes it significant this time is the context of knowing how Coach K sent letters throughout his whole 42-year career at Duke. And, this letter to MJ happened to be in his first season in Durham.

SI Recommends

The letter reads as follows: “I am so sorry to hear that you no longer have an interest in learning more about Duke University, however I do want you to know that my staff and I wish you the very best in your college career. You are a fine young man and you should make an immediate impact on whatever you choose.”

Needless to say, Jordan made a giant impact on the game of basketball, and in his freshman season at UNC, he helped his team to a national title.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sabina Mazo (red gloves) fights Maryna Moroz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Play
MMA

Maryna Moroz Is Fighting for Ukraine at UFC 272

Travel issues prevented the flyweight fighter from competing the last two years, but Moroz says she is ready to face Agapova.

By Justin Barrasso
Zion Williamson
NBA

Report: Zion Returning to New Orleans As He Rehabs Foot

Williamson was rehabbing his foot in Portland under team supervision.

By Daniel Chavkin
United States center Brittney Griner drives the ball to the basket.
WNBA

WNBA, Team USA, Mercury Issue Statements on Brittney Griner

The 31-year-old center has reportedly been detained in Russia since February.

By Zach Koons
Dylan Talley
College Basketball

Former Nebraska Basketball Star Dylan Talley Dies at 32

Talley played professionally in Europe after two seasons with Nebraska.

By Daniel Chavkin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Aaron Rodgers’s Future

The Packers are waiting to discuss trade offers until their quarterback decides if he wants a trade or not.

By Madison Williams
United States center Brittney Griner reacts to a call from an official.
WNBA

Russia Says It Has WNBA Star in Custody

The player, identified as Mercury standout Brittney Griner, has reportedly been detained since February.

By Zach Koons
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Won’t Speak to Media at NFL Combine

The Cowboys owner is dealing with a minor medical issue.

By Madison Williams
Andy Reid Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Andy Reid Recalls How Chiefs Became Sold on Patrick Mahomes

Reid credits GM Brett Veach with discovering Mahomes well before the QB was ready to enter the NFL.

By Daniel Chavkin