Mike Krzyzewski was hired at Duke ahead of the 1980–81 season. Coincidentally, a top high school player named Michael Jordan was being recruited that same year.

And, as the story goes, North Carolina native Jordan chose Duke’s rival UNC and began his college career in 1981 there.

Various letters from Coach K have gone viral ahead of his final home game in Cameron Indoor on Saturday, and now a letter the longtime Blue Devils coach sent Jordan in 1980 is going viral.

This isn’t the first time this letter has shown up on the internet. However, what makes it significant this time is the context of knowing how Coach K sent letters throughout his whole 42-year career at Duke. And, this letter to MJ happened to be in his first season in Durham.

The letter reads as follows: “I am so sorry to hear that you no longer have an interest in learning more about Duke University, however I do want you to know that my staff and I wish you the very best in your college career. You are a fine young man and you should make an immediate impact on whatever you choose.”

Needless to say, Jordan made a giant impact on the game of basketball, and in his freshman season at UNC, he helped his team to a national title.

