Celtics Throw Marcus Smart Surprise Party for 28th Birthday

Marcus Smart is a fan favorite player in Boston for his tough play, defense and passion for basketball. And on his birthday on Sunday, the Celtics decided to show their love for their hard-nosed guard.

In a video posted on an Instagram story that can be seen here, Smart was surprised by dozens of family, friends and Celtics teammates. The video starts with all the party-goers dead silent and all eyes are on the bar’s entrance with photographers at the ready.

Smart, 28, walked it and can be heard saying “wow” as everyone shouts “surprise.” The 6’4” guard donned a white suit with a black shirt and was in awe of the turnout. Later on, Smart can be seen getting on stage with a microphone to show his appreciation.

“The coaching staff, the whole organization, friends, family, everybody. … I love you guys.”

Smart was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 draft and has been with the Celtics ever since. He’s currently averaging 11.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Celtics (39–27) hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won 14 of its last 17 games following Sunday’s win over the Nets.

