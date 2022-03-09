Skip to main content
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Been Staying in Shape ‘In Case’ He Wants to Return

Tom Brady has always been focused on his hydration, eating habits and fitness routine, and even in retirement, it does not sound like things have changed. 

 “I guess Brady walks around with a jug of water all the time, right? To make sure that he’s fully hydrated,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And I made the joke to someone who knows him very well and has known him forever, I go, ‘I guess we can retire the jug.’ And this person looked at me like I was crazy and was like, ‘Oh no, he’s still got the jug, he’s still in shape, he’s still eating well, he’s still doing the TB12 method or whatever, and he’s still keeping himself hydrated … in case. He’s still doing all the things that he would do in case he wanted to return.’

“I don’t know if he’s gonna come back. I know it is at least possible. And I don’t know where the level of possible is. But it is at least possible.”

The TB12 method is a whole-foods-based diet created by the legendary quarterback. According to Healthline, “about 80% of this diet consists of organically grown fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes. The remaining 20% comes from grass-fed, organic, antibiotic- and hormone-free lean meats and wild-caught fish or seafood.”

Additionally, there is an extensive list of foods to avoid or limit, including nightshade vegetables and soy-, GMO- or gluten-containing foods. Does anyone else remember the avocado ice cream

Brady did leave the door open about returning when he retired earlier this year, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has previously stated that he does not think the quarterback will end his retirement before the 2022 campaign. Taking the season out of it, there have been rumors about where Brady would like to go if he came out of retirement. 

“Now I will say this: I’ve seen all the rumors and the kind of reporting on Brady wanting to be in San Francisco, and I’ve seen Mike Florio’s had some of that. I have not personally corroborated any of that,” Rapoport said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Now maybe my sources are not as good [as Florio’s], but I’ve had no one tell me that he actually wants to play for San Fran.”

