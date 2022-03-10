Skip to main content
Jalen Green: Rockets Planned to ‘Attack’ Carmelo Anthony in Overtime Win

Rockets rookie Jalen Green is among the most confident players in his class, and he showed as such following Wednesday’s 139–130 win over the Lakers. 

Green tallied 19 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, turning in perhaps his best professional performance to date. When asked about his plan entering overtime, Green didn’t hold back. 

“The game plan was attack ‘Melo, put him in isolation,“ Green said shortly after Houston’s victory. “And my teammates kept feeding me, so I knew what to do with it.”

The stray jab at Anthony continues a difficult season for the Lakers. Los Angeles sits No. 9 in the Western Conference entering Friday night, now 28–37 on the season with six losses in its last seven games. 

Green has played impressive basketball of late after a difficult start to his rookie season. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft is averaging 19.1 points per game since Feb. 1 on 48.3% from the field and 38.3% from three. 

