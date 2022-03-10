MLB players aren’t the only ones experiencing a lockout right now.

Imagine: You’re one of the top MLB insiders, covering one of baseball’s biggest stories—for the first time in nearly three decades, the regular season games are being canceled due to a work stoppage. Progress is being made behind closed doors, and as you go to tweet the latest update from your sources, you realize you can’t. You’ve been hacked.

This is how Jeff Passan’s day went on Thursday, a day after league commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of more games, marking the earliest that Opening Day will be held is now April 14.

Soon after tweeting that there was an agreement on the international draft according to his sources, Passan's account was hacked. His profile picture was replaced by a skull and whoever had control of his account started retweeting the brand Skulltoons.

And while this was untimely for Passan, his colleagues and Twitter had fun roasting him. May this be a reminder to everyone to update their passwords regularly.

More MLB Coverage: