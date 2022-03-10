Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Verducci: Three Main Economic Issues Between the Two Sides of the MLB Lockout
Verducci: Three Main Economic Issues Between the Two Sides of the MLB Lockout

Top MLB Insider’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked During Labor Negotiations

MLB players aren’t the only ones experiencing a lockout right now. 

Imagine: You’re one of the top MLB insiders, covering one of baseball’s biggest stories—for the first time in nearly three decades, the regular season games are being canceled due to a work stoppage. Progress is being made behind closed doors, and as you go to tweet the latest update from your sources, you realize you can’t. You’ve been hacked. 

This is how Jeff Passan’s day went on Thursday, a day after league commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of more games, marking the earliest that Opening Day will be held is now April 14.

Soon after tweeting that there was an agreement on the international draft according to his sources, Passan's account was hacked. His profile picture was replaced by a skull and whoever had control of his account started retweeting the brand Skulltoons. 

SI Recommends

Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 12.21.00 PM

And while this was untimely for Passan, his colleagues and Twitter had fun roasting him. May this be a reminder to everyone to update their passwords regularly. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Aikman
NFL

Troy Aikman Claims Fox Never Made an Offer Before ESPN Departure

According to Aikman, Fox didn't try too hard to keep him from ESPN.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team strong safety Landon Collins (26) walks off the field after the Washington Football Team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Commanders to Part Ways With Collins After Contract Talks End

Landon Collins played 13 games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

By Jelani Scott
J.T. Daniels with Georgia.
College Football

Report: JT Daniels Visited Oregon State

Missouri and West Virginia are also reportedly being considered by Daniels.

By Joseph Salvador
USATSI_12899838
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Sonnen Talks Eagle FC, Velasquez Controversy

Plus news and notes on Kayla Harrison, Colby Covington, and Stipe Miocic, and best picks for this weekend's slate of fights.

By Justin Barrasso
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Play
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas Blasts ACC for Buddy Boeheim Suspension

The ESPN college basketball analyst condemned the ACC’s decision to suspend the Syracuse star for Thursday’s ACC quarterfinal match-up against Duke.

By Mike McDaniel
Oregon basketball
College Basketball

How the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Wednesday

Stanford will try to ride its Wednesday momentum vs. Arizona to begin Thursday’s slate.

By Daniel Chavkin
bruce-weber-kansas-state-wildcats
College Basketball

Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber Resigns After 10 Seasons

The head coach reached the NCAA tournament five times with the Wildcats, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
Francisco Lindor
Play
MLB

Francisco Lindor Addresses the International Draft

The shortstop is just the latest player to voice his opinion on the matter.

By Joseph Salvador