Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Report: Joe Buck Expected to Join Troy Aikman With ESPN on Massive Deal

After years of struggling to find a consistent, top-flight team to call Monday Night Football, it appears that ESPN has poached not one, but both of Fox’s top broadcast personalities for its weekly game. New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand says that Joe Buck is expected to leave his post at Fox for ESPN, where he will join his long time partner Troy Aikman.

Buck will leave Fox, his home of nearly 25 years. He has called six Super Bowls for the network, and has been the annual voice of the World Series.

While he has one year left on his Fox deal, worth $11 million, Marchand reports that the network is letting him walk “as a good gesture for his years of service to the company.” With salaries for top broadcasters surging since CBS signed Tony Romo to his megadeal in 2020, Buck is set to sign a five-year contract worth between $60 million and $75 million, per the report.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

News of Aikman’s departure to ESPN broke in late February. His deal, per Marchand, is also five years, worth $92.5 million. The pair will replace Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, who called Monday Night Football for two seasons.

Buck will also be involved in producing content for ESPN+, per the report. 

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch to the plate.
MLB

Report: Giants Signing SP Carlos Rodón to $44 Million Deal

San Francisco is adding the left-handed pitcher to an already strong starting rotation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Split image of AEW's Scorpio Sky and WWE's Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

The Biggest Names to Watch During Wrestling’s Biggest Month

The latest on Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania 38,’ AEW’s plans for Scorpio Sky, Killer Kross’s next destination and more.

By Justin Barrasso
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Auburn Tigers at Amalie Arena.
Play
NCAA Betting

Texas A&M, Indiana Reward Bettors With Stunning Upsets of Top Seeds

Texas A&M (+375) and Indiana (+245) provided strong payouts following their upsets of the top seeds in the SEC and Big Ten conference tournaments, respectively.

By Frankie Taddeo
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Texans Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel

He played tight end last season as well; however, he did not record a throw at QB  or catch at TE for Houston.

By Madeline Coleman
playmaker-on-phone-wide
NBA

The Playmaker with Chris Herring: SI’s new NBA newsletter

Sign up to get free, weekly analysis that keeps you updated on the NBA.

By SI Staff
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV celebrates with Quenton Jackson after SEC tournament win over Auburn.
College Basketball

No. 9 Texas A&M beats No. 1 Auburn in SEC Tournament Stunner

The Aggies led by as much as 20 points, the largest deficit the Tigers have faced this season.

By Jelani Scott
Lebbeus Overton
Play
College Football

Best Available 2022 Recruits Overton, Conerly Headline National Visit Weekend

Oregon, LSU hosting top prospects despite spring break barriers

By John Garcia Jr.
Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates during Indiana’s Big Ten tournament win over Illinois.
College Basketball

Indiana Stuns Illinois, Likely Punches NCAA Tournament Ticket

The Hoosiers will likely go dancing for the first time since 2016 after a huge Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win.

By Jelani Scott