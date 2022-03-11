Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Brush-Up During Nets-76ers

Thursday night’s Nets-76ers game has been pretty heated, as many expected with the first matchup between the teams since they swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden earlier in the year.

Simmons, who has been hearing from Philly fans all day, still hasn’t made his season debut. Harden is playing, but hasn’t been much more impactful, with 11 points on just 3-of-15 shooting. The other two stars in the matchup—Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid—have come up big, and after Embiid sent KD flying in the post, the two got into it, jawing back and forth.

The back-and-forth didn’t escalate beyond words, and the referees didn’t intervene, which drew praise from one of the game’s biggest viewers, Lakers forward LeBron James.

SI Recommends

James is taking in what has been a statement performance for the eighth-place Nets so far, and while Embiid has dominated, Brooklyn’s stars have helped them jump into a sizable second-half lead.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52)
Extra Mustard

Chargers Stars React to Reported Khalil Mack Trade

Needless to say, the Los Angeles is excited to have the former Bears defensive end in town.

By Madison Williams
nate-sudfeld-philadelphia-eagles-week-17-farce
NFL

Report: 49ers, QB Nate Sudfeld Agree to One-Year Deal

The veteran quarterback signed a fully-guaranteed $2 million deal with San Francisco.

By Wilton Jackson
dCOVbaseballbackH_no logo
Play
MLB

Baseball Avoids Disaster Just in Time for a Fresh Start

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a new CBA that changed the conversation about the game with dizzying speed.

By Tom Verducci
Jeff Gladney takes questions at the podium during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney Found Not Guilty on Assault Charge

Gladney had initially been charged with third-degree felony family violence assault.

By Wilton Jackson
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred holds a news conference after baseball players and owners voted to approve a new labor agreement, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York. “I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”
Play
MLB

The Battle for Baseball’s Soul Continues

MLB’s structural problems won’t go away with the new CBA. Fixing them will require a much longer fight.

By Stephanie Apstein
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks to an official after being ejected from the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022.
College Basketball

Bob Huggins, Bill Self React To WVU Coach’s Ejection

Huggins was ejected at the 9:59 mark in the first half of KU’s eventual blowout win.

By Jelani Scott
Ben Simmons takes the floor before 76ers-Nets.
Play
NBA

76ers Fans Heckle Ben Simmons Ahead of Matchup With Nets

Philly fans gave the new Brooklyn guard a warm welcome in his return.

By Wilton Jackson
bernie sanders
MLB

Bernie Sanders Weighs in on MLB’s New CBA Agreement

The Vermont senator decried baseball owners in a statement released following the agreement of MLB's new collective bargaining agreement.

By Nick Selbe