Jake Paul Proposes Conor McGregor UFC Fight to Dana White

Jake Paul and Dana White recently have been feuding about fighter pay, with the YouTube star taking it to another level when he invested in UFC’s parent company

Now, he wants to take the fight over the lack of pay into the ring—literally. In a recent tweet, Paul proposed an idea that not only would pit him against one of UFC's biggest stars but also help the fighter pay battle. 

Paul proposed a fight against Conor McGregor with two different outcomes. 

“If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal,” Paul tweeted. “If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. 

“Deal?”

If nothing else, the proposal could get him back in the spotlight after his appeal as a boxer has fallen. Paul took to Instagram on Friday to critique McGregor's fighting technique, pointing out that his chin was “wide open with no head movement.”

Paul has a 5–0 career record as a boxer, and four wins came from knockout or TKO. In a statement to ESPN, the 25-year-old said he wants the league to commit to improving fighter pay through a five-year plan that would gradually give the athletes 50% of revenue and “year-round health care” if he wins. 

