Tom Brady Unretired and Twitter Had So Many Jokes About The GOAT Doing Chores and Spending Time With Family: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Ever since he retired last month, Tom Brady had been dropping hints that he would be back.

While Brady is most likely just coming back because he’s the ultimate competitor and is still capable of playing at the highest level, it’s fun to speculate about his other reasons for returning.

Brady said many times that he was hanging it up because he wanted to spend more time with his family. So when you unretire after 40 days of spending time with your family, you’re just inviting jokes.

Brady might have even dropped a clue about his comeback when he tweeted this a couple of weeks ago:

I’ve already shared my theory on Brady’s comeback.

Twitter had many hilarious theories, as well:

2. One of the best reactions to Tom Brady coming back came from the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, who Brady burned for the last TD pass of his career.

3. The start of last night’s Grizzles-Thunder was delayed because of a major uniform mishap.

4. I laughed when I read this.

5. It’s always nice to see competitors put business aside every now and then to create a heartwarming moment, which is what happened last night when CBS’ studio crew of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis took a minute to acknowledge ESPN’s Dick Vitale and the good news he recently got about his cancer diagnoses.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM and First Take. Russo talks about how his weekly gig with Stephen A. Smith came about, his reaction to the overwhelming positive reviews, the bond New Yorkers have with the old Mike and the Mad Dog show and much more.

Following Russo, Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk joins the SI Media Podcast to talk about the latest NFL news.

The podcast wraps up with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY TV, fight about the Calvin Ridley suspension.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Wrestling fans know that Hulk Hogan’s becoming the “third man” at Bash of the Beach was the start of the NWO. But this promo by Scott Hall was the real start of the NWO. Let’s hope Hall pulls off a miracle recovery from his current situation.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

