Only One Perfect Bracket Remains for Men’s, Women’s Tournaments

After Creighton’s shocking upset win over Iowa in the women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, there is only one perfect bracket left standing in all of college basketball and it’s for the women’s tournament. There are absolutely no perfect brackets left on the men’s side. 

According to the NCAA’s perfect bracket tracker, the sole user who has the only perfect bracket left is named “GO VOLS! GBO!” The user has seven more games to get through Sunday, though. 

They have No. 4 Maryland beating No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast and they have No. 1 South Carolina coming out on top against No. 8 Miami. However, they do have No. 7 Utah upsetting No. 2 Texas and No. 9 Gonzaga shocking No. 1 Louisville. 

The user picked No. 2 Baylor to defeat No. 10 South Dakota and No. 6 Georgia to get past No. 3 Iowa State. Finally, they’ve got top-seeded Stanford beating Kansas to move on to the next round as well.  

God speed, “GO VOLS! GBO!”

