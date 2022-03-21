After Utah’s loss to Texas in the women’s NCAA tournament on Sunday, there are officially no more perfect brackets remaining in either the men’s or women’s NCAA tournaments.

Right after Creighton shocked Iowa in the women’s basketball tournament Sunday, there was one perfect bracket left. The user went by the name “GO VOLS! GBO!”, then seemingly changed it to “Nathan B!!!”, but their bracket didn’t live to the end of the day.

The user picked the Utes to upset the Longhorns, but Texas dominated the matchup 78–56. Just before that, they were right in picking Maryland over FGCU and South Carolina over Miami. But their lucky streak came to a sudden halt and just like that, no more perfect brackets remain.

