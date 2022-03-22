Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Tiger Woods Among Invitees For 2022 Masters, Not Currently Listed Among Non-Competing Past Champions

Speculation about a possible Tiger Woods return to the PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters has run rampant in recent months after the 15-time major champion has been seen in the public eye swinging a golf club, getting inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and even playing in an event with his son Charlie. 

The last indication about his status comes from Augusta National Golf Club itself, which shows that the 46-year-old is indeed still in the mix to play at the year’s first major in two weeks time.

Woods remains listed among the 86 current invitees to the 86th edition of the major championship on the event’s official website just 16 days away from the start of the event. His qualification is, of course, the result of being a past champion at the Masters, a tournament he’s actually won five times.

Perhaps even more notable, there is a separate list of past champions that have already been deemed to be non-competitors in this year’s event. Woods is not listed among them.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Woods has remained rather vague about the possibility of playing in the Masters after suffering serious leg injuries in a car accident in Feb. 2021. When interviewed during the Genesis Invitational in late February of this year, he promised that he would attend the event’s annual Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday, but neglected to give a definitive answer on whether he would be teeing up with the rest of this year’s field on Thursday of that week.

Woods has a long and accomplished history at the Masters with titles in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. Most notably, he notched his first major championship win at Augusts National way back in 1997, less than a year after turning pro.

The Masters is set to begin on Thursday, April 7 leaving Woods with just a little more than two weeks to make a final decision about his status.

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

wilson carroll
NFL

Pete Carroll Had No Intention of Dealing Russell Wilson

The Seahawks coach opened up about the process of trading his longtime quarterback in a radio interview on Tuesday.

By Nick Selbe
Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 272.
Play
MMA

Covington, Masvidal Get in Reported Altercation in Miami

After the apparent incident, Masvidal posted a video on Twitter calling out Covington.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield heads to the locker room following a 37-14 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday.
Play
NFL

Report: Mayfield’s Camp Had Discussions With Seahawks, Panthers

The quarterback is searching for a new home after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson.

By Daniela Perez
Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard
Play
College Basketball

March Madness Predictions: Repicking Our Men’s Brackets

Now that the Sweet 16 is set, who do we see going to the Final Four?

By SI Staff
Ryan Day speaks to the media following a spring football practice.
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryan Day Asked Whether He’s Heard of Aaron Donald

He fared better than his predecessor.

By Zach Koons
NCAA logo on a basketball court
College

NCPA Files Civil Rights Complaint in Next Pay-to-Play Step

The National College Players Association asserts that Division I schools are violating Black students’ civil rights by colluding to cap athlete compensation.

By Ross Dellenger
al-kirk-troy-joe
Play
Extra Mustard

Answering Questions, Sharing Thoughts on the Recent NFL Broadcasting Upheaval

Fallout from Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman being on the move

By Jimmy Traina
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Colts Didn’t Pursue Garoppolo Due to Shoulder Injury

The 49ers are still looking for a trade partner for their starting quarterback.

By Joseph Salvador