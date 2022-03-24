Skip to main content
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8

Eli Manning Jokes About March Madness Bandwagoners With Saint Peter’s Shirt

Ahead of the Sweet 16, NFL great Eli Manning posted a picture of him sporting his favorite team to win this weekend: the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Knowing that fans may see Manning as jumping on the bandwagon train regarding the No. 15 seed (who first upset No. 2 Kentucky and then No. 7 Murray State), Manning made sure to state he’s been a “fan” for a while now. 

“What? I have been cheering for Saint Peter’s for years. They are my local New Jersey basketball team. Go Peacocks!!” He tweeted.

Manning played in a New Jersey stadium for 16 seasons with the Giants. MetLife Stadium is about a 30 some minute drive to Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City. Manning wasn’t lying about the Peacocks being his local New Jersey team.

Saint Peter’s faces No. 3 Purdue on Friday night to try to continue their cinderella story in March Madness this year. Manning, along with countless others, will be watching.

