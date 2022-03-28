Skip to main content
JuJu Smith-Schuster on Recording TikToks With Jackson Mahomes: ‘That Is Not Happening’

After the Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, the TikTok jokes began to fly. Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would be waiting for Smith-Schuster in Kansas City where the two would post TikTok videos nonstop. 

Or so we thought. 

Smith-Schuster, also known for posting on the popular social media platform, emphatically shot down any chance of him collaborating with the younger Mahomes brother. 

“Nah, that is not happening,” he said, when asked by NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. “I’ll put it out there right now, I’m not making no TikToks.” 

The former Steelers wideout made it sound like he was done with the app, but he posted several TikTok videos after he signed with Kansas City. 

Smith-Schuster’s deal with the Chiefs is worth $10.75 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He only appeared in five games this past season and caught 15 passes for 129 yards. He suffered a shoulder injury in October that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season before returning to face Kansas City in the playoffs.

He’ll look to start off his time in Kansas City strong. This evidently doesn’t include dancing on TikTok too much. 

