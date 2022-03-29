Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Jalen Ramsey Names His Top Five Receivers From 2021 Season

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey ranked his top five wide receivers from the 2021 NFL season. His list, which featured two teammates, can be heard here at the 52:22 mark

Ramsey listed Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel as his top wide receivers this past season and put his teammates Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. right behind them. He also mentioned Bills wideout Stefon Diggs among the league’s best. 

Adams, who was widely considered to be one of the best wideouts in the league heading into last season, posted career highs in catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553) with the Packers in 2021. Hill also had a career-high in catches (111) that added up to 1,239 receiving yards.

Samuel was the ultimate offensive weapon in 2021 whether it was on the ground or through the air. The San Francisco receiver had 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and found the end zone 14 times. 

Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history for Los Angeles, he led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Beckham was the only player on Ramsey’s list that didn’t make the 2021 Pro Bowl. Between the Browns and Rams, Beckham had 537 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns, playing a key role in Los Angeles’s Super Bowl run.

Ramsey struggled to keep his list to just five, so he added Diggs on the back end of his list. The 28-year-old caught 103 passes for 1,225 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns with Buffalo last year.

Ram Digest: Bobby Wagner 'Special,' Says Rams Coach Sean McVay, Revealing Interest Level in Signing LB

Los Angeles Rams
