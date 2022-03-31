Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Stumped on Bo Jackson Question

Every once in a while a Jeopardy! clip circles the internet where contestants, who in all likelihood are your average genius, fumble even the most basic of sports questions. Well, here we are again. 

There are just some names in sports that transcend your average barbershop talk where any average-IQ citizen should just know. But in a clip from the classic game show, three academically-inclined people couldn’t name one of the most well-known athletes in history. 

The show's host, Mayim Chaya Bialik, read the clue from the multi-sport athlete category: "He won the Heisman at Auburn, ran for 221 yards in one game for the Raiders and was an AL All Star."

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The three contestants didn’t even venture a guess. It’s just befuddling that you can live your whole adult life, pay taxes and reach such professional success without ever watching some Bo Jackson highlight reels. Do they now know that “Bo Knows”? 

Jackson of course being one of the most athletically gifted athletes baseball or football has ever seen, this was hard to watch. Joey, Candace, Jackie, go to YouTube and look up Bo Jackson. Next, just be amazed. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons, 130–123.
NBA

The Nets and the Volatility Index

Can Brooklyn be considered contenders in the Eastern Conference?

By Howard Beck and Chris Mannix
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

AB Won’t Have Surgery on Ankle Unless He’s Signed

The former Bucs wide receiver still has not received surgery on his ankle, and won’t receive it unless he’s employed.

By Mike McDaniel
Draymond Green hits a layup over Jae Crowder.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green, Jae Crowder Exchange Words After Suns-Warriors

The two forwards kept chirping at each other even after the game was final.

By Daniel Chavkin
The U.S. men's national team lines up before a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica
Play
Soccer

SI:AM | The 2022 World Cup Field Is Almost Set, USMNT-Included

Here’s where things stand before the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November.

By Dan Gartland
brian-cashman-yankees
MLB

Cashman Blames World Series Drought on Astros’ Sign-Stealing

New York’s general manager still isn’t over the 2017 ALCS.

By Michael Shapiro
jacob degrom (3)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Top 300 Pitcher Rankings & Projections

Stat projections punctuate these fantasy baseball rankings of the top 200 starting pitchers and top 100 relief pitchers.

By Shawn Childs
Brittney Griner talks to a referee during a WNBA game.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Teammates Break Silence on WNBA Star’s Detention

The Team USA stars supported their teammate while she remains detained in Russia.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers Trea Turner
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 400 Hitters

We're ready to gear up our prep for the 2022 fantasy baseball season!

By Shawn Childs