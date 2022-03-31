Every once in a while a Jeopardy! clip circles the internet where contestants, who in all likelihood are your average genius, fumble even the most basic of sports questions. Well, here we are again.

There are just some names in sports that transcend your average barbershop talk where any average-IQ citizen should just know. But in a clip from the classic game show, three academically-inclined people couldn’t name one of the most well-known athletes in history.

The show's host, Mayim Chaya Bialik, read the clue from the multi-sport athlete category: "He won the Heisman at Auburn, ran for 221 yards in one game for the Raiders and was an AL All Star."

The three contestants didn’t even venture a guess. It’s just befuddling that you can live your whole adult life, pay taxes and reach such professional success without ever watching some Bo Jackson highlight reels. Do they now know that “Bo Knows”?

Jackson of course being one of the most athletically gifted athletes baseball or football has ever seen, this was hard to watch. Joey, Candace, Jackie, go to YouTube and look up Bo Jackson. Next, just be amazed.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: