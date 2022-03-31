Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Watch: Joel Embiid Has Awkward Exchange with JJ Redick About Top 3 NBA Players

Joel Embiid’s play has solidified the 76ers center as a top MVP candidate this season. In former NBA player JJ Redick’s opinion, however, his former teammate also belongs in another oft-debated top 3 discussion. 

Appearing on the Thursday edition of Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Embiid sparked a spirited debate about the retired sharpshooter’s list of the top three NBA players. 

Redick, who played in Philly from 2017 to ’19, offered his take after playing a video of Embiid’s encounter with Nets superstar Kevin Durant on March 10. “The reason I brought this clip up is because, one, it’s super interesting. You have two of the two or three best players in the world going at it, toe-to-toe. It’s awesome,” he began before the big man interrupted.

“Wait, two of the three? … Who’s the third,” Embiid asked to a chuckling Redick. “Wait so if you say two of the three so that means I’m either 1, 2 or 3 and that means me and KD, we’re only two or three so who’s the number one?”

After being pressured further to answer the question, Redick revealed reigning MVP Nikola Jokić as his third player. Embiid fired back, asking, “Where’s Giannis [Antetokounmpo]?” to which Redick replied, “He’s in the next group.”

The absence of the Bucks superstar and two-time MVP on Redick’s list is definitely a notable omission but it’s hard to argue with Jokić, who recently passed Embiid as the betting favorite to win MVP.

With only a handful games remaining in the regular season and the playoffs quickly approaching, it’ll be fascinating to see where all three rank when it’s all said and done.

