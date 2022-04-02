Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed
Auburn RB Sean Jackson Earns Scholarship, Has Emotional Call With Mother

Auburn walk-on freshman running back Sean Jackson earned a scholarship this week, and the first thing he wanted to do was FaceTime his mother.

In a video captured by the school, Jackson calls his mother with various coaches surrounding him to tell her the good news.

“Actually, momma, they put me on scholarship,” Jackson said, but his mother didn’t hear him the first time. “Momma, listen, they put me on scholarship.”

Jackson’s mother then erupted in cheers for her son. She followed by saying “I’m on my way!”

She continued to thank Jackson’s coaches, and told her son how proud of him she was. Jackson stood holding back his emotions during the call.

In Jackson’s four games with Auburn in his first season, he rushed 60 yards for one touchdown. His performance during the season and the offseason proved to the Auburn staff that he could be a full-time player for their team.

