Michigan Football Debuts Incredible Keg Stand Touchdown Celebration at Spring Game

Michigan football took to the field for its annual spring game in front of a home crowd in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Naturally, the exhibition at the Big House was the perfect time for players to test out some of their more creative touchdown celebrations.

The highlight of the afternoon came after the “blue team” found the end zone in the first half. After Tavierre Dunlap ran in the game’s first touchdown, he was surrounded by his offensive lineman, who lifted his feet up in the air for a keg stand-style touchdown celebration.

That wasn’t the only time the blue team would get creative for a score. Later in the fourth quarter, the group busted out a limbo inspired celebration.

Jim Harbaugh didn’t let that one slide and actually had his team flagged for excessive celebration. All the while, he was smiling.

With the more ridiculous celebrations now out of their system, the Wolverines can tighten up their post-touchdown activities before the start of the 2022 regular season.

The mood in Ann Arbor is certainly more positive than it has been in years past after a successful 2021 campaign. Michigan beat archrival Ohio State for the first time during Harbaugh’s tenure, won the Big Ten championship game and clinched its first College Football Playoff berth after posting a 12–2 record.

The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals to eventual national champion Georgia.

