Cracker Jack Adds New ‘Cracker Jill’ Line to Celebrate Women in Sports

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill. 

That’s right; Frito-Lay announced Tuesday that America’s favorite baseball snack, Cracker Jack, will have a new counterpart: Cracker Jill. The company said Cracker Jill will honor and support women’s impact within sports, and will be packaged in special-edition bags that will be available at the start of MLB season in ballparks across the United States.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America said in a statement. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

Frito-Lay also released a video with Normani, a singer and former member of Fifth Harmony, that shows the artist singing a rendition of the classic “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.” 

The video opens with text that says “Sometimes all it takes to believe you can do something is to see someone who looks like you do it first.” Over Normani’s rendition of the song, viewers can see video clips of women making history throughout the sports world and promotes the new Cracker Jill line. 

Now, baseball fans across the country can enjoy their favorite snack, but with a fun twist that shines a spotlight on women across sports. 

