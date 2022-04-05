Prior to the men’s national championship tipping off on Monday night, a rendition of the national anthem paid homage to the title game’s host city in impressive fashion.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band treated fans to a version of the anthem with some New Orleans flair. A trombone, saxophone, trumpet, tuba and drums carried a jazzy tune as Grammy-nominated singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball handled the vocals.

The New Orleans-style anthem perfectly set the tone for Monday’s title game between North Carolina and Kansas. The Tar Heels are 2–0 in title games in the Superdome, winning in 1982 and 1993, but will have to get past the Jayhawks, who have cruised through their portion of the bracket in this year’s tournament.

Kansas will compete in its 10th national title game on Monday, while UNC will play for a championship for the 12th time.

