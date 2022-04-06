Skip to main content
Extra Mustard
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed
The Lakers Are Done, but the Mocking Is Not: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention Tuesday night thanks to their 121–110 loss to the Suns.

The team’s record sits at a shocking 31–48, and theories about why this season flopped so badly are all over the place.

There was also mocking. A lot of mocking.

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the Lakers’ embarrassing season, saying last night, “The Lakers are a national basketball atrocity.”

Bleacher Report kicked the Lakers while they were down by releasing this video immediately after they were eliminated on Tuesday.

A lot of people dragged this old LeBron tweet out.

But I have saved the finest piece of Lakers mockery for last.

Hot off the heels of Monday night's annual “One Shining Moment” video, one creative individual has given us a spectacular version dedicated to the 2021–2022 Lakers.

2. The Lakers get eliminated from playoff contention. This person trends on Twitter and then people want to know why and how that person has a job.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 9.46.57 AM

Learn the game, people. If you didn’t make him trend all the time over the stupid stuff he says, he’d be less likely to have the job he has.

3. Final ratings show that more people watched Duke–North Carolina than Kansas–North Carolina. However, the Jayhawks–Tar Heels thriller is now the most-watched NCAA tournament final ever to air on cable.

Meanwhile, the women’s tournament also had a big ratings increase for its final.

4. If you’re into knowing the salaries of sports media stars, here’s some news that’s sure to blow your mind regarding Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

5. I’m not shocked the sports media world would break out in cold sweats and have their bodies go limp upon hearing the news that Tiger Woods will play in the Masters. But it is a little surprising to see the betting world go all-in. I will throw $20 on Tiger, though, just because of FOMO.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with Greg Gumbel from CBS Sports and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Gumbel had some very interesting things to say about the massive increase in broadcaster salaries. He also talked about being in sports broadcasting for 50 years and working with some great characters, including Bill Walton, Terry Bradshaw and Charles Barkley.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Meant to post this yesterday and forgot. As I said on Instagram, I got weak in the knees watching this video. I can't recommend this TikTok account enough.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Features

