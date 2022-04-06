UNC forward Armando Bacot fell during the National Championship game on Monday night vs. Kansas and hurt his right ankle. He missed the end of the game due to the injury.

Following the game, there was speculation of the floorboard being loose that Bacot was running on, which in turn caused his injury.

On Tuesday, Jeff Krejsa, the vice president or marketing and strategy for Connor Sports, told ESPN that there were “no loose floorboards” on the court.

In response to this article and these comments, Bacot quote tweeted the post on Twitter with a questioning emoji.

It seems that the UNC junior is still uncertain about what happened during his injury and whether or not there was something wrong with the floorboards. This single emoji is the first time Bacot has commented on the possibility of there being loose floorboards.

