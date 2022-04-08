Skip to main content
Joey Votto Gives Incredible Mic’d Up Interview During Reds’ Season Opener

There’s nothing like the excitement and fanfare of MLB’s Opening Day. Reds first baseman Joey Votto enjoyed a nice campaign in 2021, and seemed to be enjoying himself to start 2022 as well, as he was mic’d up for the broadcast in Cincinnati’s season opener vs. the Braves.

With the Reds up 2–1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies singled to center field. Albies was talking to his first base coach, Eric Young Sr., when Votto tapped him to let him he was “mic’d up.”

"I am mic'd up right now... Say hi to everyone," Votto told Albies.

"Hi everybody...," the two-time All-Star said.

"Everybody knows Ozzie [Albies]...," the six-time All-Star said.

Votto continued his conversation with the ESPN broadcast, sharing the importance of his duties when it comes to him playing on the road and being up two runs in a game.

“For me, it has always been important to make sure that I catch the ball. A missed throw from the pitcher or a missed throw from the catcher… I have to make sure I stay in front of it.,” Votto said.

Votto even discussed with Albies the prospects of him replacing one of his teeth with a gold tooth, to which the 25-year-old Braves infielder said he should go for it.

The Reds defeated the Braves, 6–3, to win their first game of the season. Votto recorded one hit and an RBI in four at-bats.

If the 37-year-old decides to hang up his cleats soon, a future in broadcasting—or stand-up comedy—could be in the cards.

