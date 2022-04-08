Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Watch: Figure Skater Kim Ye-lim Throws an Unbelievable First Pitch

Opening Day means an abundance of first pitches, but the best first pitch of the day may not have occurred in the United States. Before the start of a SSG Landers game in the KBO League, figure skater Kim Ye-lim threw out the first pitch in style.

Ye-lim used her grace as a figure skater before firing a strike to home plate. 

At just 19 years-old, Ye-lim is already one of South Korea’s best figure skaters. She finished ninth in the women’s single skating standings at the Beijing Olympics, and second among South Korean figure skaters just behind You Young, who finished sixth.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Olympians have been known to show off a bit when throwing out first pitches, like when Simone Biles did a flip before throwing out a first pitch in the 2019 World Series.

As the MLB season unfolds, those who will throw out the first pitch this year already have a high bar to clear.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Guardiola, Klopp Trade Compliments Ahead of Man City vs. Liverpool

The two managers are in the spotlight again entering a Premier League title showdown at the Etihad.

By Associated Press
USATSI_16831345
MMA

Notebook: Four Burning Questions Entering UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight gold on the line in Saturday's main event bout against The Korean Zombie.

By Justin Barrasso
Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo.
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Throws First Pitch in Rockies Season Opener

The Broncos star reminded Colorado fans of his love for baseball.

By Wilton Jackson
Sebastian Vettel GER, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 5 laughs, behind Britta Roeske Press Officer , AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Free Practice, 08 04 2022 AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit
Racing

Sebastian Vettel Fined for Scooter Incident After FP1

The four-time World Champion did not let the smoke billowing out of his car dampen his fun, but how he got back to the pits cost him one heck of a fine.

By Madeline Coleman
Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches game action against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Play
NBA

LeBron to Miss Rest of Regular Season With Ankle Injury

The Lakers superstar has missed five of the last six games.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett Favorites to be First Quarterback Drafted

The Liberty and Pittsburgh passers are expected to be the first quarterbacks taken during the NFL Draft in April.

By Frankie Taddeo
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch
Soccer

The Pressing Question for Jesse Marsch at Leeds United

After replacing the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the American manager has had his methods take hold. Can they steer the storied club to Premier League safety?

By Marcus Krum
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
Play
NBA

LeBron James Addresses Early End to His Season

The 37-year-old will miss the last two remaining games in the season due to a left ankle sprain.

By Madison Williams