Watch: Figure Skater Kim Ye-lim Throws an Unbelievable First Pitch

Opening Day means an abundance of first pitches, but the best first pitch of the day may not have occurred in the United States. Before the start of a SSG Landers game in the KBO League, figure skater Kim Ye-lim threw out the first pitch in style.

Ye-lim used her grace as a figure skater before firing a strike to home plate.

At just 19 years-old, Ye-lim is already one of South Korea’s best figure skaters. She finished ninth in the women’s single skating standings at the Beijing Olympics, and second among South Korean figure skaters just behind You Young, who finished sixth.

Olympians have been known to show off a bit when throwing out first pitches, like when Simone Biles did a flip before throwing out a first pitch in the 2019 World Series.

As the MLB season unfolds, those who will throw out the first pitch this year already have a high bar to clear.

