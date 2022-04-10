The Masters is the best time of the year for golf fans and professional athletes are no different. On Sunday, avid golfer and fan Tom Brady posted a TikTok showing an in-depth look at his Sunday when watching The Masters.

“Busy morning here in New York City, [I] wanted to take you guys through a day in the life on a Masters Sunday afternoon,” he said.

In both Sunday and dad fashion, the final two seconds of the video show Tom Brady snoozing away on the couch with The Masters on in the background. Despite being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is still a 44-year-old dad who just can’t help it. Yes, this is regarding both his sense of humor and need for nap.

Brady is a big golf fan and even competed in The Match several times. He and Phil Mickelson teamed up against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 2020. The tandem paired up again in 2021, this time against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. Brady’s teams lost both matches.

